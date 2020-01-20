San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Yucaipa
35208 Yucaipa Blvd.
Yucaipa, CA 92399
(909) 797-1101
Russel Fate Spradley, Jr. April 12, 1947 Dec. 20, 2019 Russel, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Uncle. Russel was born April 12, 1947 and passed away on December 20, 2019. Russel proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp in Vietnam. Russel was also a proud member of the American Legion, Post 426 in Yucaipa, California. Russel is preceded in death by his parents, Russell & Dorothy Spradley and sister, Jill Prior; Russel served in the USAF and Dorothy in the US Army. Russel will be remembered for his generosity and devotion to his wife, family & friends. Russel was very proud to be called PaPa by his 4 grandsons, Jimmy, Josh, Jesse and Joseph, and 1 granddaughter, Cheyenne Powell. Russel leaves behind his wife, Maggie (Malinda Spradley) son, Jamie Powell (Kelly, Wife), daughter, Clayanna Jizmejian (Jim, son-in-law); niece, Kate Prior; nephew, Joe Prior, Jr., and brother-in-law, Don Prior and many good friends. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 35208 Yucaipa Blvd., Yucaipa, CA with burial to follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion on California street in Yucaipa following the service at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
