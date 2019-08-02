Home

Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Russell "Neil" Gates

Russell "Neil" Gates Obituary
Russell "Neil" Gates March 5, 1939 - July 22, 2019 Neil was born in Newton, Kansas on March 5, 1939 and passed in Upland, California on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his sister and 2 brothers, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place on August 11, 2019 at Hidden Oaks Resort in Rancho Cucamonga at 5pm. Tributes can be sent to Stone Funeral Home in Upland, California.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 2, 2019
