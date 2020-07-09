June 1, 1921 - July 1, 2020 Ruth Ann (Watson) Haigh died peacefully at age 99 in Alta Loma, California. Born in Lincoln, Kansas, to Chester Arthur Watson and Phyllis Vaughn Moffitt Watson, Ruth lived on the family farm with her siblings: Elizabeth, Winnifred ("Winnie") Kissick, Henry ("Hank"), Jardine ("Jay"), Quinton ("Red"), and Dorothy ("Dot") Hill. "I was expected to do farm choresgather eggs daily, separate milk from cream with a hand-cranked machine. My mother said girls don't have to milk cows. Brothers did that." Ruth lived through the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, graduating from Lincoln High School in June 1939. She and Roy K Haigh were married in September 1939. "We went to the courthousewe just knew to go there and the judge would marry you and it cost $10. Believe me, that's all the money we had. We also bought one picture for $5." As newlyweds, they lived in a small apartment in Superior, Nebraska. "We moved into a really nice house before I got pregnant... Roy was so good to me he'd go to the library to get me books. I read untold amounts of books." Soon after their daughter, Royce Jeane was born, they followed Ruth's family to California, "because I didn't want to be without family, being that I had a tiny baby." Roy joined the Navy and worked on radar systems during World War II, while Ruth cared for the baby Royce Jeane. Younger daughter Peggy Lee was born in 1947. Ruth was known for her devotion to family, deep generosity, and plucky, problem-solving spirit. "My greatest creativity was being a mother... I think being a mother was and is my most important task and the best part of my life." She will be dearly remembered with every holiday gift, whiff of vanilla extract, and trip to Balboa Island. RuthMother, Grandma, GGis survived by her daughters, Royce ("Jeannie") Downey and Peggy Haigh; grandchildren, Desiree Beck (Katrina), Alicia Lyon, Ryan Beck (Denise), and Hillary Benham-Baker (Will); and great-grandchildren, Brooke (Nacho), Tyler, Sydney, Fiona Ruth, Raegan, Sally, and Penelope Roy. Aunt "Toots" was also much beloved by her many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, siblings, and son-in-law, Jack Downey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ruth's memory to Reach Out and Read (https://give.classy.org/ruthhaigh
). Ruth's memorial will be held via Zoom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at noon (Meeting ID: 253 270 7866 - Password: 06011921). All are welcome.