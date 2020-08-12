In loving memory of Ruth Elizabeth Fudge, June 27, 1926-August 5, 2020. Ruth is survived by her son, Robert Fudge (Judi), daughters Ann Plasencia (Michael) and Alice Ellingson (Ole), grandchildren Braden, Kailey and Trenton (Robert's), Freddie, Andy, Alex and Aubree (Ann's), and Robert and Alicia (Alice's), along with six great grandchildren and one on the way! Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband and life-long partner, Royer.
Ruth was born and raised in Holtville, California to Swiss immigrants, Fred and Bertha Strahm, and she and Royer moved to the Upland area in 1958 with Robert in tow. She had been a member of First Presbyterian Church in Upland for over 60 years. Ruth was a hard-working woman and chose not to retire until she was nearly 70 years old. She raised her family in the most loving and nurturing manner, always providing for every need and want. Her joy in life was her family and it was her grandchildren that provided her with the most happiness. She was immensely involved in the lives of all her grandchildren.
Ruth also gave back to the community. She was involved with Chaffey Community Republican Women for over 40 years, San Antonio Community Hospital Auxiliary, Casa Alegra, and many other organizations. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and avid bridge player.
Ruth never stopped giving. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, caring, intelligent woman and she will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
, First Presbyterian Church in Upland, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Holtville, CA, or to a favorite charity of your choice
.
We will be having a service and celebrating Ruth's amazing life on Saturday, 8/15 at 10:30 am at the Fudge family home in Upland. We would love for you to join us.