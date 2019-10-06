|
RUTHIO (CUCO) HUMILDAD passed away on September, 24, 2019. He was born to Merejildo and Serapia Humildad on January 13, 1936 in the East Highlands Village in Highland, CA. He attended the original Arroyo Verde Elementary School, Redlands Junior high School and graduated from Redlands High School in 1954. After graduating he worked for the East Highlands Orange Company until being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 where he served in Germany. Before leaving for the service in November 1958, he married Betty Favela who, he was lovingly married to for sixty years. Upon returning from his military deployment, he worked at Patton state Hospital in San Bernardino, CA for twenty-nine years before retiring. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his two sons, Robert and Benjamin; his daughter, Mary Darlene Hathaway; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, seven sisters, many nephews and nieces; and he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joseph, John and Nello. The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff of Kaiser Permanente for the care they gave him during his stays. A visitation will take place at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Ruthio will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent on-line at www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 6, 2019