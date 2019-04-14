San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Perret-Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Perret-Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SALLIE PERRET-RODRIGUEZ Sallie Perret-Rodriguez was born on 6/20/62 and lived in San Bernardino, CA and passed away on 3/24/2019. Sallie is survived by her longtime companion Henry Sena, her mother Virginia Mauricio-Matus, two children, son Freddie (Mickie) Perret, daughter Sandra Perret-Nieto, six grand- children, Mickayla, Chole, Noah, Emilio, Angelica, and Ali. Sisters Dora (Peedee) Alvarez, Sylvia Olivas-Rodriguez, Diane Rodriguez, and brother Benjamin (Artie) Rodriguez. Also, preceded in death by her father Luis C. Rodriguez, brothers Ernie, Sammy and Eddie. Sallie was a licensed CNA and was a caregiver to her companion and her mom. Sallie enjoyed going to the casino, the beach, and spending quality time with family and friends. Sallie will be truly missed by all loved ones. Sallie will be laid to eternal rest on April 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino CA 92404.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now