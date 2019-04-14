|
|
SALLIE PERRET-RODRIGUEZ Sallie Perret-Rodriguez was born on 6/20/62 and lived in San Bernardino, CA and passed away on 3/24/2019. Sallie is survived by her longtime companion Henry Sena, her mother Virginia Mauricio-Matus, two children, son Freddie (Mickie) Perret, daughter Sandra Perret-Nieto, six grand- children, Mickayla, Chole, Noah, Emilio, Angelica, and Ali. Sisters Dora (Peedee) Alvarez, Sylvia Olivas-Rodriguez, Diane Rodriguez, and brother Benjamin (Artie) Rodriguez. Also, preceded in death by her father Luis C. Rodriguez, brothers Ernie, Sammy and Eddie. Sallie was a licensed CNA and was a caregiver to her companion and her mom. Sallie enjoyed going to the casino, the beach, and spending quality time with family and friends. Sallie will be truly missed by all loved ones. Sallie will be laid to eternal rest on April 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino CA 92404.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 14, 2019