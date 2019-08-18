|
SALLY CANCINO EDELMAN Sally was born on July 27,1932 and on August 9, 2019 she was met in Heaven by family who preceded her; husband Danny Edelman, grandson Erik Ballesteros, granddaughter Casey Dennis and great-grand daughter Alora Olsen. Sally's journey began on Erik's 47th birthday and he was her only grandson who received her everlasting love as well as her Son Rick Olguin, daughters Jeri Rios, Denise "Honeybee" Ybarra, Audree Osborn, Arden Edelman, 6 granddaughters, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sally celebrated her 87th birthday party with family and friends 12 days prior to succumbing to her unforeseen health issue. Sally acquired excellent work habits and ethics due to a variety of jobs beginning at age 8. She developed a taste and appreciation for the creativity and beauty regarding the arts and crafts. She encouraged others to take pride in their work and appreciate artistic talent. Sally learned the art of cake designing through formal classes and research which inspired her to opened cake stores in San Bernardino and Redlands, CA. She was affectionally refer to as the "Cake Lady" and she was praised for her ability to make and design beautiful cakes for all occasions. She also had a passion for teaching cake designing within her store in Redlands and she enjoyed instructing students who were inspired to learn from her experience and talent. She was born in Orange County, CA, traveled with her family to Oregon who were seeking employment in the agricultural fields. Later, her family settled in Colton, CA, where Sally attended school, raised her children, enjoyed her collectables and participated in various arts and crafts projects. The "Cake Lady" will be missed by her family and friends who loved her and understood the enthusiasm she had as owner of California Cakes and for teaching the art of cake designs. Her creativity and artistic craftsmanship are her legacy! Viewing at Valley View Chapel at Montecito Cemetery on August 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Burial at Montecito Cemetery on August 21, 2019 at 10:00am and reception to follow at the Colton VFW Post 6476 located at 1789 N. 8th Street.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 18, 2019