Sandra Kaye Escamilla April 7, 1952 - October 9, 2019 Sandra Escamilla passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 9th, 2019. She was born on April 7th, 1952 to Troy and Wanda Miller and the fifth of ten children. Sandra lived in Ontario for 50 years and worked with the Ontario Montclair school district for more than 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, helping the community and planning her next trip to the River. Sandra was a beloved sister, wife, mother, aunt, Grandma and friend to all she came in contact with. She is survived by her husband Ventura, two sons John (and Dorene) and Daniel (and Stephanie) and three grandsons. She will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 West G Street, Ontario, CA 91762, (909) 986-1201 on Saturday, October 26th at 12:30.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 20, 2019