April 29, 1948 - March 16, 2020 Sandra Lee Shervington (n‚e Primmer) died peacefully in Kaiser Permanente Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Fontana, California at the age of 71. Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger, of San Bernardino; daughter Phyllis Epling and son-in-law Milo, of San Bernardino; brother Richard Primmer of Carlsbad; and grandchildren Kyli, Kori, and Konner Epling, also of San Bernardino. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Eunice Primmer of Bishop. Sandy was born on April 29, 1948 in Bishop to Walt and Eunice Primmer. She graduated from Bishop Union High School in 1966, and from California Polytechnic University in 1971 with a degree in accountancy. She married Roger Shervington, her high school sweetheart in 1969. Moving to Claremont in 1972, Sandy was working for Arthur Andersen & Co. as a senior staff auditor. Claremont was home for the next 45 years until retirement and relocation to San Bernardino County near San Bernardino. Sandy formed the partnership of Shervington, Hoskins & Co. in 1974 in Ontario and remained there until going solo as Sandy Shervington, CPA working out of our home in Claremont. In 1980 the couple welcomed Phyllis into their lives Sandy was passionate about fly fishing, boating, SCUBA diving, and travel. She was active in whichever church Roger was serving at the time. A memorial service is being planned for sometime after the Corona Craziness subsides at Claremont Presbyterian Church in Claremont, with a graveside service sometime next summer at the East Line Street Cemetery in Bishop. Dates and times will be posted in the local newspapers. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandy's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 25, 2020