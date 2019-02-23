San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Lopez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sara Lopez Obituary
February 8, 1928 - February 12, 2019 Sara Lopez, age 91, of San Bernardino, CA passed away February 12, 2019. Sara is survived by her 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grand- child. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on February 25, 2019 at Preciado Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on February 26, 2019 at 9:00 am at Preciado Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Riverside National Cemetery. WL00190100-image-1.jpg
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Preciado Funeral Home
Download Now