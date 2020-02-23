|
In Loving Memory of Sara Macias Sara Macias, the co-founder of Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurants, passed away on February 1, 2020 at 87 years old. She was known to many for being outgoing, a great listener and a savvy business woman. She was also described by family as strong, hardworking, selfless, kind and very generous to all who knew her. Following the passing of her late husband and co-founder of Mi Ranchito Restaurants, Antonio Macias in 2016, Sara continued to work in the family business. Sara was known for being a great listener to not only her family but to the restaurant employees and patrons, and for her love of people. And chances are, if you knew her, you also remembered her for having a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Born on June 5, 1932 in Cumato, Michoacan, Mexico, she grew up with a modest upbringing. In 1951 she met the love of her life, Antonio and the two became instantly inseparable. They welcomed four children; two sons and two daughters. Antonio and Sara came to the United States in 1961, and in 1974 they opened the first Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant location on 4th and Grove in Ontario. Today, three Mi Ranchito locations in Chino, La Verne & Upland make up one of the Inland Empire's most popular Mexican chains. Sara was involved in all the business decision-making over the years and was just as much a part of the restaurants as Antonio was. In Fall 2019, Mi Ranchito celebrated 45 years in business. Above all, her family was most important to her. Sara is survived by her four children, Hector Macias (Kathleen Picard-Macias), Marco Macias (Marilyn Macias), Patricia Macias-Pe¤a (Anthony Pe¤a), and Nancy Macias, ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. The funeral mass is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 9135 Banyan St., Alta Loma, 91737. All three Mi Ranchito Restaurant locations will be closed this day in her honor.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 23, 2020