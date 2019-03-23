|
SCOTT LOUIS CHRISTENSEN December 22, 1957 March 3, 2019 Scott Louis Christensen passed away at his home on March 3, 2019. He was 61. Scott was born December 22, 1957 in Tracy, Minnesota. He grew up in Rialto, California with his parents, Noel and Rita Christensen, and three younger siblings, Steven, Lisa and Michelle. In his youth, Scott participated in football, baseball, league bowling and raced motocross dirt bikes. He attended St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Rialto, and then upon graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1976, he pursued many careers. He was a groom for a stable in North Rialto, showing and owning horses. He was a logger, working in Northern California for several years. Scott was a public works inspector for CG Engineering during the 1980's and was also self-employed, running an auto transport throughout California. He was a licensed contractor and provided construction services for a number of years. Scott had a passion for cycling, horses, fishing, and had an unending amount of energy. He built his own home in Yucaipa and lived there with his family for sixteen years. He enjoyed taking his daughter to the rodeo every year. He was a founding member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Redlands Chapter and was very patriotic, always flying the flag above his home. Scott is predeceased by his father, Noel Christensen, and survived by his mother, Rita Christensen, his three siblings, Steven, Lisa (Stephen Long) and Michelle; his daughter Courtney (Vincent Glancy), granddaughter Brynn Glancy, and six nieces and nephews. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scott's life at a memorial service which will take place on Saturday, March 30, at Emmerson Bartlett in Yucaipa, commencing at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019