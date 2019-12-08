|
Sharon K Sharrett 01-14-1941 - 11-18-2019 Sharon Kay Sharrett, 79, of Ontario, CA, died Monday 11/18/2019 at Kaiser Permanente Ontario Medical Center. The cause of death was complications related to colon cancer. She donated her body to science and research. Sharon was born 01/14/1941 to Joseph and Dorothy Zini of Edinburg, Illinois. Survived by daughter Gina, granddaughters Corina and Sophia, brother Daniel and sister Ruth Ann, one nice and two nephews. As a young child she attended many different schools including one room country schoolhouses. Sharon's father was a union construction electrician and the family traveled across the country following large development projects and settled in Fontana, California in 1952. She was very smart, involved in school clubs, activities and graduated from Fontana HS at age 16 in 1957.. Sharon was a professional throughout her working career beginning with banking then Caltrans, Chino Prison, Ontario Montclair School District, Upland City Hall and retiring from Moreno Valley City Hall as a management analyst for the Land Development Dept. She loved reading, cooking, gardening, as well as, playing bridge and friendly political banter. She taught country western dancing for 13 years at several venues including The Rusty Horn and Mule Lip Saloon. Sharon was the hub and go-to-gal; someone who could get the job done handling multiple and challenging tasks with organization and ease. When things got tough you wanted her on your team. Wise and resourceful, "Plan-A" was usually accomplished. She was admired by many both at work and in personal life, funny and welcoming to all. Celebration of life will be held at Water Of LIfe Church 7625 East Ave, Fontana, CA 92336 at 11 am Friday January 3, 2020. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 8, 2019