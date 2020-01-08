|
|
March 10, 1928 - December 28, 2019 Sharon L. Clark, age 91, was born March 10, 1928 in Phoenix, AZ and died December 28, 2019 at Claremont Manor. She was a resident of Pomona, CA and Claremont, CA for over 70 years. She worked at Seapy's and Espiaus restaurants in the 1950's and 60's as well as the Pomona Fire Department in the late 60's. Also, she was active in the choir at Pomona First Baptist Church into the 1970's. She was predeceased by her husband Tom Clark and survived by her son Jim Miles (Jeanne) of Alta Loma, granddaughter Kelli Smith (Mike) of Lake Havasu and grandson Brian Miles (Mary) of Alta Loma. Services will be held Friday, Jan. 17th, 11:00a.m. at Todd Memorial Chapel (Pomona) and is in charge of arrangements.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 8, 2020