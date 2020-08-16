1/1
Sharon Lynne Cobb
August 31, 1936 - August 3, 2020 Sharon (Sampson/Wilson) Cobb passed away peacefully at home with family from her struggle with Dementia. Now whole again in the loving arms of her Savior. Born in Mason City, IA; Sharon grew up in San Bernardino, graduated from SB High School in 1954. First marriage was to Homer Wilson of San Bernardino. Second marriage was to Lou Cobb of Traverse City, MI in 1966. They lived in Rialto & Redlands before retiring in Yucaipa. Preceded in death by her husband Lou, daughter Wendy Wilson/Lilliard. A loving Mom survived by daughter Kim Noble, son-in-law David of Yucaipa, daughter Carla McAuliffe of Florida, son Tracy Cobb, daughter-in-law Theresa of Nevada; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Sharon attended Wildwood Calvary Chapel, Yucaipa.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
