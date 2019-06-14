|
July 13, 1938 - May 22, 2019 Sharon Rae Bloom passed away May 22, 2019 in Yucaipa, CA. Born July 13, 1938 in Duluth, MN to Roy and Elnora Wasbotten, Sharon was the eldest of six children. Sharon is remembered by all who knew her as spicy, witty, and caring. She loved her family, her animals and a good argument. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Red Bloom and is survived by her siblings Diane Hood, Judith Caldwell, Nikki Bliss, Stephen Wasbotten and Michael Wasbotten, her son Clay, as well as many "favorite" nieces and nephews. Services were held privately.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 14, 2019