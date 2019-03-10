|
SHEILA RAE KNADLE
Of Highland, died February 13 in San Bernardino. She was 79.
Miss Knadle was born in Sioux Falls S.D., and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a paralegal. She was a graduate of Los Angeles City College.
She lived in Burbank and other Southern California cities before settling in Muscoy.
Miss Knadle enjoyed travel and had visited nearly all 50 states before she was 30.
A lifelong equestrian, she was an accomplished rider and barrel racer, and won first place in multiple local rodeos and events.
Miss Knadle was a rock hound and collector of cactus. At one time she had more than 200 unique varieties of cactus, aloe vera and other succulents..
She is survived by her son Robb McDermott; daughter Natasha Rangel; brothers James, Randy, Terry and
Mark; sisters Joanne Ademak, Marilyn Kirsch, Beverly Reinhardt and Linda Moray; grandson Keaton McDermott; granddaughters Lachelle Felix and Devin McDermott; and great-granddaughter Pheobe Felix.
Interment will be at sea.
Best Cremation Care is handling.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2019