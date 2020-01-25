Home

09/24/1960 - 1/11/2020 Shelli Sue Hatzfeld Pearce passed away unexpectedly at her home in Chino Hills, Califonia on January 11, 2020. She was born and raised in Valinda, California. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Huey Cowen and her mother Lillian Mae Cowen. She is survived by her husband Ray Pearce, daughter Casie Hatzfeld (Mark Gerloff), her son Corey Hatzfeld (Kristen Tynes) and her granddaughter Makayla Hatzfeld. Shelli had many hobbies including crocheting and baking. She had a love for animals like no other and enjoyed every minute with her 2 dogs and cat. More than anything though she loved spending time with her family especially precious time with her grandaughter Makayla, playing games and attending her swim meets. Rose Hills Mortuary-Hillside Chapel Gate 17 Whittier, Ca 01/25/202 at 9:00 am
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
