SHIRLEY ANN GRIBAS Shirley Ann Gribas passed away on October 10, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. She was born on March 13, 1935 in Union Town, PA to John and Mary Onesko. She worked at Safeway Bakery for 18 years and was a resident of Highland, Ca for 60 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved playing with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 67 years James Gribas, sons Jim Jr (Debbie), Dave (Denise), Glen (Pamela), Chris, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on October 17th at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 15, 2019