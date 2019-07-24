|
SHIRLEY MAE DOLLOFF Age 92, passed away on July 21, 2019 in Highland, California. She was born in Tripoli, WI on May 7, 1927 to John and Aili (Saari) McCormick. She was a volunteer for the Ronald McDonald House since 1997 and volunteered over 2500 hours. Memorial service will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church 28355 Baseline St. Highland, CA 92346 with Graveside service to be in Riverside National Cemetery at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers donate to Ronald Mc Donald House Loma Linda, or Animal Adoption Rescue Foundation, 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 24, 2019