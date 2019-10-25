Home

Shirley Patrick

Shirley Patrick Obituary
SHIRLEY JEAN (HAMILTON) PATRICK Born July 22, 1934, in Los Angeles, CA, passed away October 4, 2019. Daughter of Arthur Martin and Iona Amanda Hamilton of Van Nuys, she moved to Ontario in 1944, with her mother and sister, upon the passing of her father. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1952. She was active in both Kiwanis and Soroptimist, as well as the Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario Chambers of Commerce. She is survived by her sister, Anita Scott (Ray) of Mountain Home, AR; her husband of 63 years George; two sons Scott of Rialto and Gary of Fort Worth, TX; her daughter Laura Azevedo (Scott) of Victorville; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. No formal services are planned, and will be having a Mixer in her honor.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
