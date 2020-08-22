Shirley Perry

March 8, 1937 - July 24, 2020 Shirley M. Perry, age 83, long-time resident of Redlands, CA, passed away peacefully July 24, at the home of her son, Jeff Perry, in Yucaipa, CA. Shirley was born March 8, 1937 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, growing up in Glenwood, the youngest of four children. Early on she showed exceptional musical talent, becoming a church organist at age 12. In addition to her abilities at the piano and organ, Shirley was the timpanist in her high school band. In 1965 she moved to Redlands and immediately became active in the community as well as contributing time to the music departments of local congregations. She was an organist at Yucaipa Baptist Church, then Calvary Chapel, Redlands, at that time located at Alabama and Barton Rd. Later she joined the music department of Valley Community Church in Yucca Valley, commuting from Redlands twice weekly to accompany the choir and play the organ at Sunday services. She and her husband, Ron, were co-presidents for The Music Boosters of Redlands High School in 1982-83. Shirley also taught piano and organ privately in her home for decades, many of her students becoming "family" to her. Shirley was always up for adventure, whether it was traveling to foreign countries, taking flying lessons, or off-roading. She loved her Jeep CJ and drove a quad well into her 70th year. Thanksgiving week would frequently find Shirley at Ocotillo Wells, camping with family and friends and of course four-wheeling. Her passion for travel took her to Europe, Russia, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and through much of the United States. Shirley's home in Redlands was often the gathering place for holiday celebrations, music recitals, home Bible fellowship socials and delicious home-cooked meals. At Christmas time her living room was a wonderment of festive holiday d‚cor. In addition to her musical talents, exceptional cooking and decorating skills, Shirley enjoyed painting, something she said she planned to do more of in retirement. Shirley worked as a legal secretary for Guay Wilson Law Offices in Redlands from 1988 until February 2020, when declining health made it impossible for her to continue working. Shirley is survived by two sons, Jeffery S. Perry of Yucaipa and Keith L. Perry of Las Vegas, Nevada. She leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Many life challenges confronted Shirley Perry through the years, yet she retained an optimistic spirit and an abiding faith in God.





