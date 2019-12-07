Home

Shyamala Lal Obituary
May 5, 1947 - November 28, 2019 Shyamala Lal was born in Hyderabad, India, the 4th of 6 children of Dr. P. Ramchander & Tara Bai. After completing her BA, she married Dr. Dheeraj Lal and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971, where she devoted her life to her family and raising her three children. Shyamala is survived by her husband Dr. Dheeraj Lal, daughter Manju Lal, son Ashwini Lal, & brother Sushil Chander. Funeral services will be held on December 8 from 10am-12pm at Pacific View Mortuary (3500 Pacific View Dr, Corona Del Mar). In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation be made to either or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 7, 2019
