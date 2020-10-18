1/1
Sioux Annette Rees-Mitchell
Jan. 5, 1964 - Sept. 24, 2020 Sioux was a truly beautiful soul with a zest for life--admired and adored by all who knew her. Born to George Richard (Dickie) and Connie Gardner-Rees, Sioux Annette was named to honor both her paternal great-grandmother and maternal grandmother. Sioux proudly earned her master's degree in reading education, focusing her expertise on supporting first graders with reading skills. Sioux dedicated 29 years to teaching hundreds of beloved students within the Banning Unified School District. In 1980, Sioux Rees met Andy Mitchell in sophmore English class and the two married on September 17, 1988. Andy and Sioux welcomed their son, Ian, into the world in April 1992. Sioux loved Andy and Ian more than words can adequately describe. In February 2020, Sioux was blessed with her sweetest treasure--grandson Gannon, the apple of her eye. Sioux cherished every moment as Gannon's grandma. Sioux was deeply dedicated to her family near and far and was known for sending books and handmade greeting cards with love notes scrawled on beautifully layered paper, lasting tokens of affection which will be held dear in memory of Sioux. Sioux was empathetic, playful and unendingly kind--with a contagious laugh that could brighten your day. Sioux continues to inspire us to love deeply, think sensitively and serve selflessly. Sioux is survived by her forever love, Andy, Ian, Gannon and her siblings, Rick, Sandy and Teri, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
