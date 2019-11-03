Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sol Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sol Friedman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sol Friedman Obituary
MAJOR SOL J. FRIEDMAN USAF Retired Major Sol J. Friedman, USAF Retired, passed away on October 14, 2019. A World War II pilot and veteran, Sol taught for over 33 years in the Chaffey Unified School District. A revered teacher of U.S. History at Chaffey High School, he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1971. There was always a waiting list of students for his "Psychology for Living" class, open to graduating seniors. Sol was also a Liaison Officer between the U.S. Air Force and high school seniors. A former triple A baseball player, Sol coached JV and Varsity Baseball at Chaffey High School. He moved to Upland High School and worked as a counselor there for the 10 years prior to his retirement in 1986. Military Service will be held on December 23, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -