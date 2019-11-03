|
|
MAJOR SOL J. FRIEDMAN USAF Retired Major Sol J. Friedman, USAF Retired, passed away on October 14, 2019. A World War II pilot and veteran, Sol taught for over 33 years in the Chaffey Unified School District. A revered teacher of U.S. History at Chaffey High School, he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1971. There was always a waiting list of students for his "Psychology for Living" class, open to graduating seniors. Sol was also a Liaison Officer between the U.S. Air Force and high school seniors. A former triple A baseball player, Sol coached JV and Varsity Baseball at Chaffey High School. He moved to Upland High School and worked as a counselor there for the 10 years prior to his retirement in 1986. Military Service will be held on December 23, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 3, 2019