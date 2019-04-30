San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Rest in Paradise
SOPHIA L. Morales, 47 AkA LALA
11/22/1971 - 04/08/2019
She will be missed dearly by many. She went to be with her only brother in paradise Ernie Morales.
She leaves behind her only child Veronica Ruiz and three grandchildren Arriana, Adriana, and Tommy Ruiz, Her mother Eloisa Jimenez, Three sisters Renee Valadez, Janice and Jeanette Jimenez and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to invite you to her service 4-9 pm with rosary starting at 6pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill Street San Bernardino Ca 92410.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
