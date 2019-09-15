|
STEVE JOHNSON Age 69, died peacefully at home on September 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born in Santa Monica, CA and resided in that area until relocating to the Inland Empire in 1980. It was then that he established Rancho Painting Company with longtime partner and friend, Mike Joseph. He worked as a painting contractor for over 40 years. Steve was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He cherished his family, his dogs, his Harley, and his second home at the river, where he found many lifelong friends who became his family, too. Steve was a big guy, with an even bigger heart, and an infectious laugh. He will be so very missed. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Julie Johnson, his daughters Shelly Cisneros, Shari Carter (Denny), and Dana Negrete (Chris). He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Kayleigh, Austin, Sydney, Zac, Drake, Dillon, Ally, and Jenna, a great-grandson, Dominic, and a sister, Susan Hearne. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Steve on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Shandin Hills Golf Club.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 15, 2019