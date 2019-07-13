|
STEVEN WAYNE BENNETT Steven Wayne Bennett-- also lovingly known as "Stevie" and "Wayne "-- was born to Obie Bryant and Hollis Bennett on January 4, 1971 in San Bernardino, California, where he was also raised. Steven graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1989. A talented musician, he played the snare drums as a member of the "BIG Band" Berdoo Cardinal High School Band. Steven received his A.A. degree in automotive technology from San Bernardino Valley College, a Certificate of Achievement in Labor Studies from Los Angeles Community College, and his B.S. degree in organizational management from Ashford University. In 2004, Steven met the love of his life- Krystal Greene- and they were married in 2014 in Inglewood, California. Steven worked at Bakers, Costco, Auto Zone, Riverside Transit Authority and, finally, the County of Riverside. Steven loved to DJ and work on cars, two passions which both became his side hustles. Steven, Wayne, Stevie, whatever family members preferred calling him, touched the hearts of many with his infectious smile and goofy laugh. His "bubbly" personality, willingness to help, and his thoughtful spirit were magnetic and captured everyone who knew him. Steven loved sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, and attendance at Monster Truck events to see his favorite truck, "Grave Digger." He was also a loyal Rams fan. Whenever he felt proud or successful, he would always say, "It's a Bennett Thing!" Steven peacefully passed away at the age of 48 on July 4, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Krystal Greene-Bennett; his mother, Obie Bryant; father, Hollis Bennett; mother #2, Carole Bennett; father #2, Tommy Bryant; two sisters, Kathy Bryant and Robyn Caliver; two brothers, Kenneth Bryant (Juanita) and James "Jay" Miller; and a host of other family members, friends and co-workers. Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at New Joy Baptist Church, 5694 Jurupa Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 13 to July 14, 2019