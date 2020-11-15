Steven D. Montag was born Nov. 19, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo, and died Oct. 31, 2020, at home. He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Edna, and his 3 children, Cody (Samantha), Adam and Deseree as well as three beautiful granddaughters. He enjoyed golfing, working out and watching the Dodgers. He was a lifelong Dodgers fan and was able to see them win the World Series just days before he died. Steve was also a Vietnam veteran. He was a much loved man and a friend to many. He will never be forgotten.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store