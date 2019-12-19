San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
STEVEN L. EHRICH

STEVEN L. EHRICH Steven, 72, passed away on December 11, 2019. He was born in Joliet, Illinois. For over 30 years Steven was self employed as a Real Estate Broker in San Bernardino County. He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Lucille Amador, his step-daughter, Tiffany Amador, his daughter in-law Amanda Strickland, his grandson Bennet Amador, his sister Dale Morse, and his son Mathew Ehrich. Services will be held on December 20, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave., Redlands, CA 92373. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steven's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
