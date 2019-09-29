|
July 11, 1963 - September 18, 2019 Steven Neil Willsey died unexpectedly at his home on September 18, 2019. Steve was born on July 11, 1963 in Pomona, CA to Robert and Lois Willsey of Claremont. Steve grew up and attended school in Claremont. As an adult he lived in Claremont, Huntington Beach and most recently in Midway City. For the majority of his career, Steve worked for ProTech Construction, a company that does fire and water damage restoration. Steve ran his own company, Willsey Construction, for several years. Steve returned to ProTech as a Project Manager. Steve is survived by two brothers, Bob (Teri) of Upland and Bill (Candy) of Highland, fianc‚ Candy Connors-Yankowy of Tustin and her daughter Jacey, nieces Lisa Leslie (Grant) of Ontario and Jennifer Willsey of Highland, nephews Tony Willsey of Lake Forest and Garett Willsey of Highland. Steve was an outgoing, full-of-life individual who was smart, caring, funny and loved being the center of attention. He most definitely would light up whatever room he was in. He had a large ring of very close friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at Claremont United Methodist Church, 211 W. Foothill Blvd in Claremont on Tuesday, October 1st at 11:00 AM. Forest Lawn - Covina Hills 21300 Via Verde Drive Covina, CA 91724 626-732-2354
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 29, 2019