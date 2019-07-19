Home

Ingold Funeral Chapel - Fontana
8277 Juniper Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 822-8083
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ingold Funeral Chapel - Fontana
8277 Juniper Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335



Su Carver


1947 - 2019
Su Carver Obituary
SU C. CARVER Age 71, of Fontana, CA, passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born in Yilan, Taiwan on August 7, 1947. She was married to Arthur T. Carver on December 29, 1989. She is survived by 3 daughters Susan Weimer, Misty (Mike) Briggs, and Linda (Joe) Gutierrez, ex-husband/ friend Lawrence Weimer, 7 grand- children, 3 great grandchildren, and enormous extended family. Predeceased by her husband Arthur T. Carver on May 30, 2004. She was a friend, mother or grandmother to all who knew her. She had a huge heart and is known for sharing her homemade crafts and delicious cooking with those she loved. She spread love to everyone she met and will forever be cherished. Memorial Services on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ingold Funeral Chapel, 8277 Juniper Ave., Fontana CA 92335. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a a , in her name.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 19, 2019
