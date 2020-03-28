|
Age 73, life-long resident of San Bernardino, CA, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2020 at St. Bernardine's Hospital. Sue was born July 1946 to Donald and Betty Whillock. She was a Girl Scout, and her mother, a troop leader. She attended Arrowview Middle School and graduated Pacific High School '64. Sue worked 40+ years in the mortgage industry retiring as Vice President from Coast Cities Financial in Victorville. She and her husband of 30 years, Edward aka "Twink", were active in bowling leagues and she always looked forward to the next annual 'Girls Weekend at the River'. Susan is survived by her five children, Theresa Roth and Bill Sather, San Bernardino; Jennifer Reece, Cleveland, TN; Martin and Kenneth Gilmore, Tucson, AZ; her sister Carol Wilson; nephew, Robert Wilson; and her "grandkids" Deano, Lucy, and BamBam. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward "Twink" Gilmore, best friend Marty (the party) Radke, and close friend Richard "Dick" Bromley. In consideration of current events, Sue would much rather see everyone doing as suggested; staying healthy and safe, and celebrating her life with her at a more appropriate time in the not-too-distant future. The family requests that you send your contact information to suegilmorememorial@gmail.com, so that you can be given updates for details of her upcoming celebration of life. At her request, Susan was cremated and will be joined with her husband Edward as they will be scattered together after the celebration.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 28, 2020