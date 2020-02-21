Home

Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Susan McElvany Obituary
June 29, 1947 - December 23, 2019 Susan Reynolds McElvany, born June 29, 1947 at West Point, NY, died December 23, 2019 in Upland, CA. Raised together with her beloved brother, Bill, for a time in France, her family moved to Ontario, CA. In high school she loved to play theatre and eventually graduated second in her class of almost 900 students. In 1968 she married Ken McElvany while they both were attending the University of Redlands. After college, she went on to become a teacher in Los Angeles. After the birth of their two children and some years of getting the household settled, she graduated as a registered nurse (RN) and worked at San Antonio Community Hospital. Sue possessed a seemingly infinite degree of empathy, making her choice to become a nurse not only extraordinary, but also courageous. Her kindness and goodwill toward others was also exemplified by her volunteer work as a reader for Recording for the Blind. There, she called upon her time as a child in France and her wonderful French accent, passing as a native speaker despite not always knowing the meaning of what was being read. As a wife and (grand)mother, her family was central to her life. She guided her children with love, interest, and encouragement. As proven by album after album of photos in nature, she shared with her husband a deep love of the outdoors. As a grandmother, her rendition of "patty-cake" topped the charts and remains lovingly in her grandchildren's memories. Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ken, her sons Craig and Scot, her daughter-in-law, Nele, and her three grandchildren; Noah, Liam, and Ilay. Anyone wanting to remember Sue may do so by supporting her favorite charity, . Memorial Service 11 am February 23, 2020 at Stone Chapel, 355 E Ninth St , Upland
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
