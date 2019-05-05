|
Suzanne Griffin passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1925, in Buffalo NY. She was married to Carl Griffin Jr for 72 years and they were the proud parents of Cynthia (Ted) Halaby and Marcia (Kieffer) Voss both of Denver and Michael Griffin of Redlands. Sue was very blessed to have had 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren all of whom brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by her and Carl's beloved daughter, Susan Lyles, of Redlands. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Tom Lyles, of Redlands, her brother, John (Dale) Ashdown , and sister-in-law, Betty Lynn Griffin. A strongly religious woman, Sue was very involved in her church, as well as in the Assistance League of Redlands, and the April Morning Club. While lovingly devoted to raising her children, she also enjoyed golf, travel and bridge (The Fluffies) with her many wonderful friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Redlands, 2 W. Olive Ave, on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 5, 2019