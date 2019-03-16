|
Sylvia was born May 30th 1974 in Southern California. She passed in peace on Thursday, Feb. 28th 2019 at the age of 44.
She was mother to Lorriena, Leslie, and Marina Castro. As well as grandmother to Cameron J. Wooden and Ryan L. Lopez.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her mother Linda Castro, father Lorenzo Castro, and twin brother Lorenzo Castro Jr.
Her presence and laughter brought joy to everyone and will be truly missed and never forgotten. She was known by many and loved by all.
Services will be held in North Carolina on March, 17 2019 12:00 PST. Services will be on Facebook live.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 16, 2019