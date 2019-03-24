Home

SYLVIA M HIDALGO Aug. 5, 1946 Mar. 6, 2019 Our precious mother was taken by our Lord Jesus on March 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Her parents were Virginia Prado and Abraham Melendez. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe (OLG) Church all of her life. She graduated from OLG school and made lifelong friendships along the way. Mom loved the Lord and his Blessed Mother. It brought her great joy serving God, the church, and being a member of "Las Damas de Caridad" and the "Guadalupanas." She treasured her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Salvador; four children, Salvador (Teresa); Barbara (Carlos); Steven (Lillian); Joel; 17 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Compean & Paula Avila. Services will be held on March 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 1430 W Fifth St, San Bernardino. Rosary at 10 am and Mass at 11 am; private interment.
