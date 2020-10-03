January 30,1943 - September 19,2020 Teresa "Tessie" Montalvo Woods Carlson, 77, of Ontario, CA, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Victorville, CA. Tessie was born in Beeville, TX to Henry P. and Eusevia "Cheva" C. Montalvo on January 30, 1943. She married Larry Allen Woods on June 21, 1962 in Beeville, TX and with him moved their young family to Ontario, CA in 1966. Tessie worked as a volunteer classroom aid at Berlyn School for several years before making her love of teaching a rewarding career. For many years, Tessie enjoyed playing Bunco with a tight-knit group of friends. She remarried to Harold Dean Carlson in 1997 after Larry Woods left her widowed in 1994. Tessie was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Dean Carlson and Larry Allen Woods. She is survived by: her son Mike Woods of Ontario, CA; her son Kenneth Woods of Ontario, CA; her son Bryan Woods and his wife Lisa of Victorville,CA; and her brother Tommy Montalvo of Jarrell, TX. Tessie had two grandsons, Tyler, and Alex. In a private graveside service, Tessie will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery in Beeville, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the ASPCA in memory of Teresa Carlson.