Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Monticeto Memorial Park
3520 E. Washington St
Colton, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Helen Regional Park
2555 Glen Helen Pkwy
San Bernardino, CA
View Map
Terrell "Carl" Albert


1941 - 2020
Albert "Carl" Terrell Carl was born September 12, 1941 in San Bernardino, CA and passed away at home on January 24, 2020 in San Bernardino, CA. He worked as a talented auto mechanic at several dealerships for many years. He built and rebuilt fire engines, had a cleaning business with his wife Barbara, helped to minister to young married couples and junior boys at the Gospel Tabernacle in Muscoy and Rialto First Assembly. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking and camping. The most important decision he made was to give his life to the Lord Jesus Christ when he was 27. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Lee Terrell, his children; Robert Terrell (Beullah), Jerry Terrell (Leslie) and Rhonda Ouellette (Rusty). He had 11 grandchildren and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and son Ricky. A Memorial celebration will be held at Monticeto Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton CA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Helen Regional Park, 2555 Glen Helen Pkwy, San Bernardino, CA at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name "Carl Terrell" would be greatly appreciated though GoFundMe.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
