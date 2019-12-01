|
TERRY ALAN GOSNEY Born Feb. 1, 1947, transitioned at home on Nov. 18, 2019 at 5:26pm, surrounded by loved ones. Terry was born in Sterling, Colorado and came to Bloomington, CA with his mother and father at a young age. He was well known for his skill as a block mason and his work can be seen all over the Inland Empire. He created Terry Gosney Backhoe Service in 1986 and worked on many of the warehouses and commercial buildings in the valley. Preceded in transition by his mother, Mynnie; father Bill; his brother Kenneth and daughter Tammy. He leaves behind, brothers John (Betty), David (Joyce), James, Gary (Gina), and Leslie (Bridgett); sisters Peggy (Marty) and Billye (Jerry; step daughters Jacquline (Joe), Denice, 2 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 3 great grandchildren and his wife Louetta. Terry will be missed by his wife, family and community. His footprint is forever around the Inland Empire. His memorial service is at Green Acres on Cedar Ave., Bloomington on Dec. 6, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 1, 2019