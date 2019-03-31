|
|
THEODORE C. NUTTER III (Ted) 5/18/1953 3/22/2019 Ted passed away at home in San Bernardino with his family after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 65. Ted is survived by his loving wife Tami Nutter and 2 sons, Eric (Leslie) of Redlands and Brian of San Bernardino and 2 granddaughters Lana & Lily Nutter. Ted is also survived by his 4 brothers, Chris, Jon, Steve and Joe. Ted was born in Detroit MI on May 18, 1953 to Ted Jr and Betty Nutter. He was a member of the Teamsters local 63 and worked for Trans-West Truck Center for over 29 yrs and the last 10 yrs for Omnitrans as a diesel mechanic. He was greatly admired by all who knew him for his integrity and being an all around great guy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019