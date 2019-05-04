|
MRS. THERESA "TERRIE" MARIE (AMBUSKE) BOLTON Terrie, born on January 1, 1953 in Salamanca, New York, to the late Harriet Ambuske and the late Frank Ambuske, passed away at age 66 on April 23, 2019 in Loma Linda, California. Theresa was the beloved wife of Paul Bolton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marge Ambuske. Theresa is survived by her daughters, Joy Darcy and Amy Darcy; stepdaughter, Maryann Bolton; sisters, Dorothy "Dobie" Marowski, Pat Owens; and sister-in-law Judy Bolton. Friends and family members are invited to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, May 11 from 4-7p.m. at Orange Grove Mobile Estates Clubhouse, 626 N. Dearborn St., Redlands, California, 92374.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 4, 2019