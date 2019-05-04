Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Terri" Bolton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa "Terri" Bolton Obituary
MRS. THERESA "TERRIE" MARIE (AMBUSKE) BOLTON Terrie, born on January 1, 1953 in Salamanca, New York, to the late Harriet Ambuske and the late Frank Ambuske, passed away at age 66 on April 23, 2019 in Loma Linda, California. Theresa was the beloved wife of Paul Bolton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marge Ambuske. Theresa is survived by her daughters, Joy Darcy and Amy Darcy; stepdaughter, Maryann Bolton; sisters, Dorothy "Dobie" Marowski, Pat Owens; and sister-in-law Judy Bolton. Friends and family members are invited to attend the celebration of life service on Saturday, May 11 from 4-7p.m. at Orange Grove Mobile Estates Clubhouse, 626 N. Dearborn St., Redlands, California, 92374.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.