Theresa Marian (Ricci) Llewellyn June 2, 1939 - February 11, 2020 Theresa "Marian" (Ricci) Llewellyn, 80, of Ontario, CA., passed away on February 11, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to parents Jack and Mary Jane Ricci, on June 2, 1939 in Orange, CA. Marian graduated from Chaffey High School in 1957. Marian retired as branch manager from Pomona First Federal after 40 years of banking and during her career she became the branch manager of Security Pacific Bank and the President of the La Verne Rotary Club. Marian's passion was serving others by volunteering with the Marine Corps League, Commemorative Air Force 3rd Pursuit Squadron as their Adjutant, a member of the Friends of Ontario Airport, the Ontario USO, and the Ontario Elks Lodge 1419. She was married to Ronald Riccardi in 1958 and the love of her life Larrie Llewellyn in 1978 - 2007, who we are sure was waiting at the gates with open arms. Marian is survived by her sons Roger (Penny) Riccardi, John (Sherry) Riccardi, and daughter Terri (Jeff) Cross and Debbie (Tom) Neforos. Marian will be lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, her long time best friend and love Dennis Bassi and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers Paul (Penni) Ricci and Tom Ricci and sisters Jeanette Ricci, Elizabeth Ricci and Jacqueline (Alice) Ricci. All of them she loved and touched deeply. Marian was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for them to cherish and instilled in them strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts. Her love for life was her precious dog Ryder, flying in military war birds, along with traveling and camping in her motorhome. Marian displayed a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, 10am Community Baptist Church, 9090 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701. We will continue her remembrance and share stories with a luncheon immediately following at the Ontario Elks Lodge, 1150 W. 4th Street, Ontario CA 91762 around Noon. In lieu of flowers her wishes were to have memorial donations made in her name to the Marine Corp. League 1552 N. Monterey Ave. Ontario, CA 91764. The family invites you to share your fondest memories of Marian on the Dignity Memorial Website at www.DignityMemorial.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 21, 2020