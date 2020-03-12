|
May 19, 1943 - March 5, 2020 Thomas was a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He retired in 2012 from Chaffey College as a Music Professor (1972-2012) after 40 years of service. He graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) with a Dr. of Philosophy (PhD) degree in music, Class of 1982. He was a Music Composer, Church Pianist, active in community service and enjoyed doing stained glass designs as a hobby. He was married to Concepcion De Dobay. Celebration of Life Memorial Ceremony: Fri, March 20, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 877 N Campus Ave, Upland, Ca 91786. Funeral/Viewing/Final resting place: Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in the Valley View Chapel from 12pm to 2pm, 3520 E. Washington St, Colton, CA 92324.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 12, 2020