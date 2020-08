KEITH BARLOW BORN 12-15-1971 DIED 8-14-2020 Keith battled heart disease for years, he lost the battle. He was preceded in death by his brother, David. He is survived by his parents, David and Elsie, and his beloved son, Jacob, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, too many to name. There will be no services. Rest in Peace Keith.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store