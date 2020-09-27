July 29, 1951 - September 12, 2020 Our beloved "Daddy" passed away at home in Alpine, CA. He was born and raised in San Bernardino. He attended Holy Rosary Academy, graduated from San Bernardino High School and attended Crafton Hills College. Tom worked for Kaiser Steel for 13 years and then served the City of San Bernardino as a Police Officer for 30+ years. He was an avid gun collector, loved off-roading and spending time with his family at the river. He moved to San Diego to be near his children and grandchildren 2 years ago. His passing has left a hole in our hearts and he will be missed dearly. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Rasoul of San Diego, Jennifer Sharp of El Cajon and his son, Brendon Sharp of Oak Harbor, Washington, as well as his siblings Timothy Sharp, Stephanie Crosswhite and Patricia Veliquette. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Sharp. Tom has 5 beautiful grandchildren, Jalen, Joshua, Jenna, Cole and Brodie. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92404. No reception will be held due to COVID-19 concerns but ask that you sign the online Guest Book for information on a celebration that will be held at a later date. Legacy Funeral Home La Mesa, CA Mt. View Cemetery San Bernardion, CA





