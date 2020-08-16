1/1
Thomas N. "Tom" Tissot
11-30-1950 - 8-7-2020 Tom died after a short non virus related illness. He is now "up there" with our parents. He lived in San Bernardino, CA, born and raised in Chino and graduated from Chino High School. He was an Army Veteran and will be at the Riverside National Cemetery. He is survived by his two brothers William E. "Bill" (Cindy) Tissot of Beaumont and Jules G. "Jay" (Linda) Tissot of Upland. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
