|
|
March 3, 1932 - October 16, 2019 Tom passed away from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Helen, and is survived by his three children Gregory, Sharon, and Marcia, grandchildren Blake, Preston, Emily, and Amanda, and many great-grandchildren. A long time resident of Ontario, CA, Tom retired from a 30+ year career at Kaiser Steel, where he worked as a Foreman in various departments including the rolling mill. Upon his retirement, Tom and Helen moved to Las Vegas, NV for an extended period of time. They then moved to Chandler, AZ, and then to Sun City, CA to be closer to family. Tom led a rich social life, making and maintaining lifelong friends while participating in activities such as Square Dancing, coaching kid's sports, and his enduring passion: Golfing. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consideration be given to a donation in support of Together We Rise (togetherwerise.org) 580 W Lambert Rd., #A, Brea CA 92821, an organization dedicated to providing assistance to foster children in need. A Memorial service will take place in the Northview Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on November 27, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 W G Street, Ontario, CA 91762
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 14, 2019