Tillie Metzger

July 21, 1937 - October 12, 2020 Tillie O. Metzger, age 83, a resident of Montclair for 47 years and resident of Upland for the last 8 years, passed away at home on October 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Tillie is survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara & Thomas Kay and Debra & Manuel Santos; her precious grandchildren, Matthew & Cheryl Kay, Rachel & Daniel Newell, Lucas Santos, Victoria Kay & Julie La Fleur and Catherine Kay; and 4 great-grandchildren. Tillie is also survived by her siblings, Gloria Alexander, Ralph Ramirez, Patricia Garcia, Virginia Valenzuela, Helen Serrano, and Grace Gonzales. Her beloved husband, Bob Metzger, predeceases her, as does her brother Albert Ramirez and sister Rebecca Ramirez. Tillie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and life-long friends. Tillie was born in Cucamonga, was raised in Upland, and graduated from Chaffey High School in 1955. She worked in Pomona at the General Telephone Company as a PBX Operator. She married Bob Metzger on July 1, 1961 and they started their family. They moved to Montclair, where Tillie worked at May Co. and Fed Mart. She eventually joined Bob at Home Savings of America Corporate Offices, as the main receptionist/operator, until her retirement in 2002. During her retirement, Tillie spent time with her husband, family, and friends. She especially loved her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was active and loved her monthly outings with the Red Hats and the Melodies (life-long friendships). Mountain View Mennonite Church, 1120 W. 13th St., Upland on 10/22 at noon. You may also join the services on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/bjmkay
.