TIM LINDEKUGEL 11/27/1984 - 11/23/2001 We are so thankful for the love that Tim brought to our lives for 19 years, 362 days and for the joy and pride we still feel when we think of him. If you knew Tim, think about him today and rejoice with us in the wonderful young man he was and the contribution he made to your life. You are forever in our hearts and we miss you every day.





